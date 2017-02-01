Chiara String Quartet At Hartt

The Chiara String Quartet released a recording of Bela Bartok's string quartets last year. The record, "Bartok By Heart," performed a neat trick on the Hungarian composer's work. And it was something the group has become known for.

Bartok famously drew from folk materials he encountered in his travels around eastern Europe and North Africa. That source material was largely handed down in the traditional folk manner committed to memory and passed along from one generation to the next. What the Chiara Quartet did was to commit the complex, precise, lush and in many places jarring string quartet music to memory, and so it can perform this music without scores. If you've not dipped a toe into these brooding and beautiful 20th-century chamber works, this might be a good time. Knowing it inside and out seems to allow the Chiara String Quartet the opportunity to play it with a powerful group unity.

The Chiara Quartet has made the no-score approach part of what it does. In Hartford, the quartet will perform quartets by Brahms, Schubert and Pierre Jalbert in a high-wire act demonstrating musical prowess and intense memory skills. One would think that simply being great players and interpreters would be enough, but, OK, we're impressed at what they can cram into their noggins too.

The Chiara String Quartet performs a concert "By Heart" at Hartt School of Music's Millard Auditorium, 20 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and alumni. hartford.edu.