Charly Bliss At Cafe Nine

The '90s never really died. Just like the '60s, the '70s and the '80s at least in terms of bands still mining the dominant sounds of each decade.

Charly Bliss is a Brooklyn-based rock band with that scuffed-up guitar sound, lumbering bass lines, workmanlike drums and hooky yet slightly detached vocals. It make you think of Belly, the Breeders, Weezer, Veruca Salt, Matthew Sweet, Fountains of Wayne and other distorted but tuneful pop architects from 20 years ago. Charly Bliss just released its debut, "Guppy," in April.

The band has a song called "Black Hole" that has the enigmatic, yet strangely infectious, line: "She's got her toe in the corn hole, bleeding out in sno cone." If your fantasy is a Pixies record with only songs by Kim Deal, Charly Bliss might offer some twisted sugar rushes for you.

Charly Bliss performs at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Friday, June 16, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.