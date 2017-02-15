New Haven Hosts 'Night Of Firsts' Chamber Opera

A concert version of a one-act chamber opera by Igor Stravinsky is part of Orchestra New England's "A Night of Firsts" concert 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at United Church on the Green, at the corner of Temple and Elm streets in downtown New Haven.

Stravinsky's "Renard," the playful tale of a deceitful fox and the rooster, cat and ram who seek revenge on him, will be sung by same four Yale Opera students who sang Mozart's "Cosi Fan Tutte" at New Haven's Shubert theater Feb. 17 to 19. .

The piece will be conducted by Perry So (pictured); the ONE, founded by conductor and scholar James Sinclair, rarely enlists guest conductors.

Also on the bill: The orchestra will play dances from 18th-century composer Jean-Philippe Rameau's opera "Les Boreades," interpret Edgard Varese's florid 1923 "Octandre" and present the premiere of Joseph Russo's "New England Portrait." Tickets are $20, $35 reserved seating and $5 for students. 203-777-4690, orchestranewengland.org.