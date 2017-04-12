Infectious EDM Duo The Chainsmokers At Webster Bank Arena

The success of the Chainsmokers is evidence of how elements of EDM and a club aesthetic have worked their way into pop music. You've probably heard the duo's infectious hit "Closer," featuring the singer Halsey, which is basically about getting it on in the back of a Range Rover. They also have a newer track, "Something Just Like This," on which they've collaborated with Coldplay, off of their just-released full-length studio debut "Memories … Do Not Open."

That the duo's debut record has just come out this month and they can already play arenas is proof that the paradigm in pop has changed. Listen to enough of the Chainsmokers and you can start to hear what amounts to a signature of stabbing sing-songy rhythmic/melodic hooks. The songs hover around feelings of youthful dissipation and ambivalence. This is music about reckless partying, but it's also got a thin flicker of self-awareness about the emptiness of it all.

Chainsmokers perform at Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main St., Bridgeport, Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $76 and up. 203-345-2300, websterbankarena.com.