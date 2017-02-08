Funk Nonet Busty And The Bass Take The Party Global

Cram nine talented, young, testosterone-filled musicians into a basement and surround them with people who like to party. What happens?

Busty and the Bass happens. The funk-soul nonet from Montreal, now out of college and two EPs deep into a touring and recording career, formed as a situational response to finding each other, to loving the deep jam and wanting to entertain, even if that's what its members weren't originally seeking.

Trumpeter Scott Bevins, a West Hartford native, went from the the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts in Hartford to McGill University in 2011, thinking he'd end up a straight-ahead jazz player. A month in, he met most of the future Busty crew.

"The guitar player [Louis Stein] threw this big party," Bevins says. "He had an apartment where you could play, and there was a bunch of people there to listen to music." That night, seven of the nine eventual band members jammed together; the following week, they found another basement.

"We kept playing these silly college parties, and that's sort of where the band came from."

Busty and the Bass — Bevins, Stein, trumpeter Mike McCann, trombone player Chris Vincent, alto sax/vocalist Nick Ferraro, bassist Milo Johnson, drummer Julian Trivers, keyboard player Eric Haynes and vocalist/synth player Alistair Blu — bring the party to the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den in Uncasville for a free concert on Feb. 9.

Like other sizable funk bands, Busty's grooves can be slow and wide, disco-y and sympathetic, bristling with sounds pulled in from contemporary hip-hop and electronica. There's interplay — within the horn and rhythm sections and between instrument groups — and also a back and forth between crooning, emotive R&B vocals and spoken rhymes. There's a tendency to sit back (way, way back) on the beat; listen to "Miss Judge," the opening track of Busty's latest EP, "Lift," and you'll get the idea.

One reference point for Busty is D'Angelo's "Voodoo," an influential neo-soul album from 2000. "That kind of wrote the book on laying back, just a modern interpretation of groove," Bevins says. "We're emulating that in a lot of stuff. I feel we're like just trying to find our own spin on that musical vocabulary."

After playing in basements, the band took to the streets and clubs of Montreal.

"Montreal has a really great music scene," Bevins says, "and really good for emerging bands, just because there's a lot of really fun small venues of like 50 to 100 people that always have music and are always having people popping by looking for new stuff."

Busty And The Bass Vincent Bergeron West Hartford trumpeter Scott Bevins went from the the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts in Hartford to McGill University in Montreal, Quebec in 2011, thinking he’d end up a straight-ahead jazz player. A month in, he met most of the future Busty crew. West Hartford trumpeter Scott Bevins went from the the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts in Hartford to McGill University in Montreal, Quebec in 2011, thinking he’d end up a straight-ahead jazz player. A month in, he met most of the future Busty crew. (Vincent Bergeron)

For the first year, Busty's music was entirely instrumental. "Every song was an improvised jam or a written out instrumental," Bevins says. On a whim, the band asked Ferraro to sing. "He'd yell a Marvin Gaye cover once a night and blow out his voice, and now he's a singer."

Soon they started writing songs with vocals.

"Once we, as a group, make a decision like that, we just go all out in that direction," Bevins says. "There was a time where we were like hey, we love these electronic sounds that are coming from computer producers, so we just went all out and everybody was on their computer for months. It's kind of a similar thing with writing songs. It's just like a skill that we love and are trying to just make something cool and our own based off that idea."

At the end of 2014, Busty and the Bass submitted a song called "Tryna Find Myself" in the CBC's Rock Your Campus university band contest and won a $10,000 grand prize.

Since then, the band has been selling out shows and building its fan base, and its current tour launched early in February with two sold-out dates in Toronto. The tour then winds through mid-size venues on the East Coast, in the Midwest and finally in the U.K. and Denmark.

Later this year, Busty and the Bass releases its first full-length album; "Up Top," the first single, is already streaming online. The band worked with Neal Pogue, who has produced music by OutKast, Snoop Dogg; Earth, Wind & Fire; MIA and Nikki Minaj.

Pogue was the one to reach out. "We were just kind of overwhelmed that he would," Bevins says. "He just really loves and knows all the music that we love and know. We found each other at a really good time creatively."

As the venues grow in size, Busty's guiding principle stays the same: make people dance, have fun and continue partying, while also gratifying the band members' musical sensibilities.

"It's probably the most demanding gig I've ever had of any solid music," Bevins says. "It's just very intense, a lot of very bright sounding parts that are in the high register of the horn. One of our philosophies is just: bigger, better, more, always. Can we add a crazy whine? Let's go for it. Can we add a written out solo between a guitar and a trombone phrase? Let's do it."

Keeping a nine-piece band together, of course, presents certain challenges, from songwriting and arranging issues down to how many vehicles are needed for a tour.

"At any given time there are nine different relationships going nine different ways," Bevins says. Still, Bevins says the complexity of its moving parts forced Busty to deal with its group dynamics sooner rather than later.

"We've all become as gentle and caring with each other as we can," Bevins says. "All that can really stop you is if the band breaks up."

BUSTY AND THE BASS perform a free show at the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den in Uncasville on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. Limited seating available. mohegansun.com. The band's website is bustyandthebass.com