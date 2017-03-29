All In All It's Brit Floyd At The Oakdale

There are enough Pink Floyd tribute bands out there now that one could reasonably start a sort of World Cup of Pink Floyd cover bands. Different countries could pit their best interpreters of the catalog of David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Syd Barrett, Richard Wright and all against each other. (For the record, Brit Floyd bills itself as "the world's greatest" Floyd tribute.)

Brit Floyd is, as you might guess, a British Pink Floyd tribute act (they're from Liverpool), but they were hatched in part from another well-regarded Australian Floyd tribute. It gets complicated and international. But that's because Pink Floyd is a band that looms large in music history, and, like, say the Stones, it had a decades-spanning career. Floyd's catalog moved through psychedelic rock, orchestral outings, synthy flourishes, dystopian soft pop, the disco era and into epic rock opera and full-on theatrical spectacle. To be able to successfully pay homage to "Astronomy Domine," "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Another Brick in the Wall" requires a variety of different kinds of chops. Brit Floyd put a lot of effort into its light and stage shows as well as the music. Floyd fans will be pleased.

Brit Floyd performs at Toyota Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.