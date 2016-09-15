Brian Wilson At Oakdale

Leonard Bernstein was a fan. The Beatles were fans. You, too, are probably a fan of the songs of Brian Wilson made famous by the Beach Boys. If not, check your ears. This is the man who wrote "Caroline, No," "God Only Knows," "Surfer Girl," "Good Vibrations," "In My Room," "The Warmth of the Sun," "California Girls," not to mention "Surf's Up," "'Til I Die" and "Cabin Essence."

You could just go on listing amazing songs, with knee-bucklingly beautiful vocal harmonies and astounding arrangements. Wilson is a giant of American song. There's nothing like the yearning and fragility balanced with the wide-eyed sense of wonder in these songs.

Compare him to whomever you want — Gershwin, Ellington, Bach, Wagner or the Beatles — he's earned the reverence. Wilson and the Beach Boys were the ones who turned the recording studio into the artist's palette that it became. They elevated pop music to the level of art song. They may not have been surfers, but who cares. Wilson's tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beach Boys defining epic, "Pet Sounds," which will be performed.

Reports suggest that Wilson, who is 74, isn't always in his strongest voice, and sometimes he appears befuddled by the whole experience of performing. But his head has always been elsewhere, which is partly why his music is so haunting and otherworldly.

Brian Wilson plays the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $125. Information: 203-265-1501, livenation.com.