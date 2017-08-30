Country's Brantley Gilbert At Xfinity

Brantley Gilbert is one of those contemporary country singers who sounds steeped in hip-hop and metal.

Gilbert grew up in Georgia, and his songs are about faith, work, partying, showdowns, scars, regrets, nostalgia and getting into the right amount of trouble. His song "The Weekend," off of 2017's The Devil Don't Sleep, is one of those anthems about cutting loose out in the country after your nine-to-five has nearly drained the life out of you. It's got a slashing guitar solo, hints of a banjo, big beats, rap-like phrasing and lines about waking and baking.

Gilbert is one of those singers who mostly writes his own material, which gives his songs a feel of realness, of a life lived close to some extremes. When he's not singing to get the party started, Gilbert can be dark and brooding. He's been outspoken about his struggles with alcoholism, and he's been sober for five years now, though he's still clearly in touch with the hell-raising chapters of his life.

Brantley Gilbert plays at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. $18 and up. livenation.com.