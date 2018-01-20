Brandy Clark Playing Ridgefield Playhouse

Country singer Brandy Clark recently released “Big Day In A Small Town,” her second studio album. Clark’s songs are about regular lives — how the mundane can be poignant and dramatic. “Ain’t we all the stars playing the leading part in our own soap opera?” goes the refrain on the first track off the record.

Her songs have been recorded by Darius Rucker, the Band Perry, Sheryl Crow and Miranda Lambert. The characters in Clark’s songs might be ordinary but their lives are filled with complications, struggle and train wrecks. Relationships and finances are routinely in a state of disarray in her songs, which can be funny, but also contain a bit of darkness.

“Love Can Go To Hell” is one of her songs about the hardships of rocky romance. “She’s got three kids, no husband, she’s two weeks late on last month’s rent,” goes the first line another one. Clark’s songs aren’t generally feel-goods, but there’s uplift in the endurance and strength in these stories.

Brandy Clark plays Ridgefield Playhouse at 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. 203-438-5795 and ridgefieldplayhouse.org.