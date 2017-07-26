Country Giant Brad Paisley At Xfinity

Country giant Brad Paisley's new record is called "Love and War." It starts out with a banjo riff and slides into the trebly twang of a Telecaster. The first track is an ode to slow Southern living and romance — cut-off jean shorts, beer, flags, trucks and fishing are mentioned.

Paisley, who famously leaves at least one white Stetson hat for a lucky fan at every one of his shows, may be the singer who's worn more cowboy hats than anyone else. (There's a white Stetson that's flying off his head on the cover of his new record, incidentally.)

On the record, Paisley pays tribute to other hat-wearing giants of country music; the song "Last Time For Everything," nods to an old George Strait cassette, but he also tips the hat to recently passed artists like Glenn Frey and Prince. Paisley has a knack for silly/clever songs about getting frisky (see his song offering to check an attractive someone for ticks). He adds another to his list with "Go to Bed Early," a song about turning in with a partner before tiredness sets in, and staying up all night. Paisley knows his tradition — he's done country-gospel classics like "Farther Along," and he's done duets with giants like Buck Owens and Dolly Parton, but he's also keen to expand the tent, with rock legends like Mick Jagger and John Fogerty joining Paisley on his latest.

Brad Paisley takes the stage at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23 and up. livenation.com.