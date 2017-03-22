Bon Jovi To Rock Mohegan

He's not Bruce Springsteen, but he's not Chris Christie either. He's Jon Bon Jovi — another famous man from the Garden State. Now working without longtime friend and collaborator Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi released his first post-Sambora record, "This House Is Not For Sale," at the end of last year. It's still got the big sing-along choruses, the mix of arena anthems, hair metal and heartland rock. You know the hits: "Livin' On A Prayer," "Wanted, Dead or Alive," "You Give Love a Bad Name" and others.

But Bon Jovi is more than just an '80s jukebox. He was out on the campaign trail supporting Hillary Clinton last year, and his family helps run a restaurant that works to feed the hungry and provide valuable work experience for those struggling to find a job. It may be nostalgia for some, but Bon Jovi can still work arena crowds into fits of ecstatic fist-pumping, sing-along fervor.

Bon Jovi takes the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 to $195. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.