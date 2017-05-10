Bobby Darin Tribute At Mohegan Sun

Pop crooner Bobby Darin, of "Splish Splash" and "Mack the Knife" fame, died in 1973 at the age of 37, but apparently he's ageless.

Kevin Spacey was 45 when he played Darin in the movie "Beyond the Sea." David Campbell was in his early 40s when he starred in a new Australian musical about Darin last year.

Now Ron Gartner — the 72-year-old Connecticut-based founder of the talent agency Bicoastal Productions and a seasoned entertainer whose previous revues have included "Scotch, Soul & Rock 'n' Roll!" and "Salute to Bandstand and Motown" — resurrects Darin's spirit for the creatively titled "The Music of Bobby Darin," which has a single matinee performance Monday, May 22, at noon at Mohegan Sun Arena's Wolf Den, 1 Mohegan Sun Arena Blvd., Uncasville. Admission is free. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com.