Bob Seger Coming To Mohegan

Bob Seger is a giant of American rock. Split the difference between Bruce Springsteen and Kid Rock and you might get Seger. Or maybe split the difference between the MC5, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp and you might get Seger. Or mix up Jack White and Eminem.

This is a guy who has massive Motor City cred. He's about as Detroit as you can get. Seger's tunes are pure blue collar, heartland, everyman. But they're also pure hits, seemingly effortless in their classic hookiness. "Hollywood Nights," "Night Moves," "Against the Wind," "Old Time Rock and Roll," "Kathmandu," "Turn the Page," "Still the Same," "Mainstreet" — few artists have so many songs in steady rotation on classic rock radio.

Seger's songs often have a powerful punch of nostalgia to them, involving a meditative longing about glory days of youthful exuberance. And yet, no matter how many times you think you've heard Seger's big hits, there's more to his catalog than just that. Listen to the excellent "Jody Girl" off of 1975's "Beautiful Loser," or "Rosalie" from 1972. Some have speculated, based on a vague promotional video, that this will be Seger's last tour.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will play Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. $85 & $105. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.