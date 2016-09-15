Blitzen Trapper At The Outer Space

If there's a sound of the Pacific Northwest in the 21st century, Blitzen Trapper might be the act that captures it. The Portland, Ore., band's music is simultaneously nostalgic and futuristic, bringing to mind gold prospectors, a "McCabe and Mrs. Miller" vibe, heartland rock and space cowboys with sci-fi effects pedals.

Singer and songwriter Eric Earley can mix it all up pretty nicely, over the years creating a blend of glammy folk-rock, boogie Americana and wobbly hip-hop-flavored country. Sometimes Blitzen Trapper sounds like it's steeped in Native American mysticism, with songs about morphing wolf spirits, dreams and ghosts. At other times it sounds like all it can do is rock, ramble and burn fuel, even if the members know it will destroy them in the end. That's commitment!

Blitzen Trapper sounds slightly mellowed and only incrementally less restless on 2015's "All Across This Land." There's a touch of Springsteen and Steve Earle — workingman's angst and fading hopes — creeping into the band's newer material. Expect the band to be moving on to new frontiers soon.

Blitzen Trapper performs at Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $22. Information: 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.