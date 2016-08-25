Blink-182 At Xfinity

Blink-182 launched a million bands with pipsqueak-y, slightly flat vocals and an Adderall vibe. The Southern California trio's hyper pop-punk is rooted in adolescent boy frustrations: losing the girl, penis anxiety, depression and a rage-filled approach to coping with boredom.

Still there's something relentlessly memorable about the band's best tunes, like their 1999 hit "All the Small Things." The band is going to be 25 years old next year (not counting a four-year hiatus that started in 2005), which just doesn't seem right for this eternally juvenile music.

They have endured some change-ups, like the departure of longtime singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge in 2015, with Mike Skiba from the Alkaline Trio replacing him. And Blink-182 2.0 released a new DeLonge-less record, "California," earlier this year. The new trio sounds different — but drummer Travis Barker is still sort of superhuman, and they still know how to use "na-na-na" as a crucial song building block.

Blink-182 plays Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, $30 to $121. livenation.com.