Outspoken Big Sean At The Dome

Big Sean embraced the role of Kanye West protege, releasing his debut "Finally Famous" in 2011, after signing with West and working with a number of Kanye's network of collaborators. He's even more famous now. You may have heard his recent single, "Bounce Back," which went gold, off his 2017 record "I Decided." The song is about more than resilience. Big Sean routinely shifts from laid-back choruses to syllable-crammed verses, with dense triplets opening up to woozy AutoTuned stretches.

The Detroit rapper has been outspoken about the water crisis in Flint, Mich., donating money to that cause and to underprivileged kids elsewhere. Despite the almost requisite raps about sex and pleasure, Big Sean comes back to the theme of staying focused, not wasting time and living up to one's ideals. "Stick to the plan," goes one insistent refrain. Other tracks dwell on a sense of communing with some of his deceased family members who served as role models and mentors for him in finding his voice as a rapper.

Big Sean will be at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $117. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.