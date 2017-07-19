Big Mean Sound Machine At Arch Street Tavern

Any time you get nine talented musicians playing together, you're approaching a critical mass at which, if the sound and energy gets harnessed, powerful things can happen, just in terms of volume, texture, moving parts and layers. Big Mean Sound Machine is a big, mean band.

Their horn-heavy and groovy sound evokes the Afro-beat of Fela, with dense brassy harmonies and hypnotic keyboard weirdness that tips the hat to Sun Ra. Points go to the drummer, who feathers in ghost strokes, pressure rolls and off-beat accents to keep your ears attentive while your feet and hips move. Fans of the Motet will dig where this band is coming from, with Caribbean beats, a spongy dub aesthetic and a cross-hatched polyrhythmic mesh that will propel a dance floor. This instrumental band from Ithaca, N.Y. doesn't need a vocalist to focus listeners' attention.

Big Mean Sound Machine play The Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, Saturday, July 29, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.