Big Bad Voodoo Daddy At Infinity Hall Norfolk

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays swing revival, but it's got a little dash of jump blues, calypso, mambo and rock. If you wish your life was something like a Buster Keaton movie with fizzy, brassy soundtrack, then you might enjoy this zoot-suit-and-porkpie-hat-wearing party band from California.

Band leader and frontman Scotty Morris is blatantly obsessed with New Orleans music, and he and his band channel a little of that sound into every Big Bad Voodoo Daddy record. We don't have the good fortune to be able to see artists like Cab Calloway or Louis Jordan, so it's nice to have a band of pros who are devoted to paying tribute to a very specific subset of jazzy entertainment that might otherwise get overlooked. You may also remember the band from the 1996 film "Swingers." Big Bad Voodoo Daddy have been at it since 1989, making the band of revivalists old enough to qualify as piece of actual history themselves.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will be at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. $44 to $64. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.