Beres Hammond At Toad's Place

The romantic Jamaican reggae singer Beres Hammond has been coming to Connecticut, and to Toad's Place in New Haven, for ages. Hammond, 61, has been making records for over four decades. If Jamaican reggae is known for radiating positive vibes, Hammond, a humble master of the soulful lovers' rock variety of the genre, deploys his smooth voice to celebrate love and emotion. The rapper Drake has said that if and when he ties the knot, he'll want Hammond to sing at the wedding.

Hammond has embraced the idea that music shapes our lives and that singers transform their listeners not only with the sound of their voices but with the quality of their character as well. One can have a great song, a great voice and a top-notch band, but it's as important, in Hammond's view, to be a decent and righteous person. That's asking a lot of a performer, but it also helps explain why fans of reggae music around the world feel an almost religious devotion to the genre and its messages of positivity.

Beres Hammond performs at Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35. 203-624-8623, toadsplace.com.