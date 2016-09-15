Ben Folds At College Street

North Carolina has a pretty strong tradition of power-pop and indie rock — smart, idiosyncratic, energetic and tuneful music. Bands like Superchunk, the DBs, and Let's Active made the central part of the state semi-famous as a college-rock hot spot.

Probably no musician from the Tar Heel State has connected with a wider audience than Ben Folds, whose wry, sensitive and intelligent piano tunes provide a welcome counter-narrative to the bad press that North Carolina's boneheaded governor and state legislature have drawn while frittering away taxpayer dollars on unpopular lawsuits designed to strip some of the state's citizens of their human rights. Ben Folds is the better, more accurate face and sound of North Carolina.

Folds is a promiscuous collaborator, having worked on projects with actor William Shatner, writer Nick Hornby, master parodist "Weird" Al Yankovic, fellow pianist/songwriter Regina Spektor and many others. One of Folds' strengths is his ability to make songs that both emotionally honest and funny. His most recent record includes elaborate arrangements for wind and string instruments. There's even a concerto for piano and orchestra.

When he wasn't doing all that, Folds was a judge on a TV a cappella show. He's on tour with his piano, his voice and his songs now.

Ben Folds performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $49. collegestreetmusichall.com.