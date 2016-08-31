Bela Fleck, Chris Thile Come To Ives Concert Park

Fans of acoustic string music with ties to the bluegrass tradition but also with a high-flying wide-ranging virtuosity will be stoked to see banjo player Bela Fleck and mandolinist Chris Thile shredding together.

Both are masters of their instruments. It's a pyrotechnic pairing. This is one of the two upcoming dates that the super duo has on the books. They might play Bill Monroe tunes, or they might play Radiohead, or they might burn through some of the dense original material that both have written.

Expect rapid-fire runs, odd time signatures, mind-blowing chording and general super-human musicianship. This is as close as bluegrass gets to prog rock. And it's pretty close.

Bela Fleck and Chris Thile play Ives Concert Park, Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury, Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $125. ivesconcertpark.com.