Bella's Bartok embrace the bohemian-klezmer-punk label, which should be an umbrella broad enough to contain just about anything.

This is fizzy music, thick with Eastern European oom-pah zip. It sounds like a gypsy dance party and then it sounds like a Mexican parade, then it sounds like a reggae Second Line, or like warped circus waltzes. If you're a fan of "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite," or Tim Burton, or Balkan brass, you should go catch Bella's Bartok, and bring those dance moves you learned from the last crazed Russian wedding you attended. Even those who enjoy whiplash genre-jumping artists like Mr. Bungle will find something here to enjoy. This Northampton, Mass.-based six-piece packs a lot of sound on stage, with multi-instrumentalists switching between trumpets, banjo, drums, clarinet, guitar, bass and plenty of group singing.

Bella's Bartok could do an admirable job covering the similarly unclassifiable slightly manic eclecticists Dexy's Midnight Runners. Bella's Bartok sound like the kind of band that might make you want to step on glasses and hoist people up on your shoulders in festive good-time abandon.

Bella's Bartok performs at The Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, Friday, March 10, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.