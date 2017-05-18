Barry Manilow At Foxwoods

If you remember American pop culture of the '70s at all, then you remember some of the music of Barry Manilow. Imagine one-part disco-era Bee Gees and another part Liberace glitz with another equal part of Tin Pan Alley songman and you can approximate what Manilow was doing. Songs like "Mandy," "I Write the Songs" (no, he didn't actually write that one) and "Copacabana" were like schmaltzy musical tattoos onto the collective mind of the era.

Manilow, like a number of great songwriters from the '60s and '70s, got his start writing commercial jingles. (He's credited with a role in the "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there," campaign, which is, admittedly, pretty catchy.) He also worked with Bette Midler and many other artists. His new record is a showcase of songs about New York City. The piano-playing pop maestro has said he's giving up on big tours, so this might be your last to catch him in this setting.

Barry Manilow takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. $98.50 and up. foxwoods.com.