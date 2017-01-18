Blues-Rock Outfit Band Of Heathens At Stage One In Fairfield

The Band of Heathens is a group that formed after three singer and songwriters shared the stage at an Austin, Texas, club and something clicked.

The band plays bluesy roots rock, with nice slurring slide guitar, rolling beats that sound like they might have been hatched in a New Orleans second line, and plenty of gritty keyboard. The goodtime feeling of Texan music icon Doug Sahm can be heard on some of Band of Heathens' songs. If you want to hear echoes of the Jayhawks and the Rolling Stones, you'll hear those, too.

The lineup has changed a bit over the band's decade or so of touring and playing; one of the founding members went on to other things. But on their just-released new record, "Duende," the Band of Heathens retain the feel of an Americana outfit that can play boozy mechanical-bull honky-tonk fare, or more delicate folky material. The Band of Heathens hit that sweet spot —it is festive without being too rowdy, and pretty without being too sad or down-and-out.

Band of Heathens plays at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7:45 p.m. $22. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.