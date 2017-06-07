The Balkun Brothers At Infinity Hall

The Balkun Brothers play a kind of weaponized biker-bar blues rock, big on the riffage, but with a touch of soul and psychedelic freakouts. They've soaked up their AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Lenny Kravitz and their Black Keys.

The Connecticut-based sibling duo just released their new record "Devil On TV," which opens with "Don't Be Afraid," a snarling jam about not giving into fear, a sentiment that, coupled with the album title, suggests the brothers are possibly gut sick about current events. (This show is an album-release celebration.) There are moments when brother Steve plays muscular and aggressive guitar phrases that bring to mind Rage Against the Machine, especially when snippets of political speeches and news announcers add a media-meltdown element to the recording.

"So Hi. So Lo" seems to point to the extremes of emotion, profound pride and deep concern, that patriotism can stir up these days. The brothers do a double homage to the Doors with "Backdoor Man/Five to One," the second half of which adds to the creeping paranoia and dread embedded in the swaggering boozy blues riffs.

The Balkun Brothers perform at at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Saturday, June 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $30. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.