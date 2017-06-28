Badfinger At Infinity Hall

Badfinger is one of those great rock bands that suffers because it did such a good job of sounding like other great bands. It was always easy to mistake Badfinger for Eric Clapton's Derek and the Dominoes or for the Beatles or some Fab Four solo project. The band, which formed originally in Wales, got a 21st-century boost when its song "Baby Blue" was featured in the final episode and scene of the hugely popular "Breaking Bad" television series.

The Badfinger story gets even more complicated because some of the founding members were a part of a group that was the first band signed to the Beatles' Apple Records. And Badfinger happened to have songs written and/or produced by Paul McCartney and George Harrison. If you've spent time with classic rock radio, you'll recognize their hits "No Matter What," "Day After Day," "Come and Get It" and "Without You."

The band endured numerous deaths, lineup changes and other problems over the years. Joey Molland, the only surviving member of the band's classic lineup, is a originally from Liverpool, but now lives in Minnesota. He presides over this incarnation of the group.

Badfinger performs at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Friday, July 7, at 8:30 p.m. Tickers are $34 to $54. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.