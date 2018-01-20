Bad Bad Hats Performing At Ballroom At The Outer Space

Bad Bad Hats makes sweet, catchy and semi-languid indie pop. Listen to “Midway,” the first song of its 2015 record “Psychic Reader” — there are approximately three hooks, including the easy-to-repeat line “God, I could have kissed you.”

The band members met while they were college students in St. Paul, Minn., giving a nice counterbalance to the indie-rock equation in the Twin Cities. Frontwoman Kerry Alexander radiates good vibes in the band’s dreamy music. She knows how to write about love and longing in the digitally dominated present. She’s said that songwriting is a joyous activity for her and she wants listening to their music to be joyful, too.

Without tipping into sugar-rush, forced-smile territory, Alexander and her bandmates succeed. Bad Bad Hats are like the musical equivalent of a good orange in the middle of winter — a tasty, juicy and healthy surprise.

Bad Bad Hats plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. $12. 203-288-6400 and theouterspace.netA