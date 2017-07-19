Aurelio Voltaire At Cafe Nine

Aurelio Voltaire plays a peculiar brand of music that blends bits of cabaret, pirate sing-chants, goth, gypsy jazz and metal. It's like vampire shtick. Sort of like the Addams Family meets Billy Idol. Imagine Weird Al teaming up with the Cramps, maybe, and that will give you an idea.

Sometimes he sounds like the splitting the difference between the Dead Kennedys and Frank Zappa. Ed Wood meets Bauhaus. It's spooky-goofy.

Voltaire, who was born in Cuba and now lives in New York City, is popular among practitioners of steampunk. By day Voltaire is an accomplished illustrator and cartoonist, and he's worked as an actor and author as well. (One of his books is a guide to goth homemaking!) Fans of Tim Burton, Dracula, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, Adam Ant, Vincent Price and any of the other morbid schlock masters should dig into the world of Aurelio Voltaire. Like-minded deathrockers Bella Morte will also be on the bill. It's not Halloween, but this is the show for those who generally wish it were.

Aurelio Voltaire and Bella Morte perform at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.