A Maturing Ariana Grande Plays Mohegan

The era of the Disney or Nickelodeon teen celebrity makes the transition to full-fledged grown-up superstar brings some awkward moments for most everyone.

Singer and actress Ariana Grande almost seems to have benefited from her backlog of tween TV roles as she's moved to higher realms of success. If you've ever seen her play the role of the slightly stoned-seeming Cat character from the short-lived series "Sam & Cat," a spinoff of both "iCarly" and "Victorious," you might find it hard not to like Grande as a comedic actress.

Some young artists work too hard to establish their adult authority, seeming to strain to prove their maturity by acting flamboyant, but Grande's TV career already made her appear worldly, if zoned-out. Grande, 23 — in addition to being funny, hugely popular on social media, and a wiz at celebrity impersonations — really can sing. Her high notes bring earned comparisons to Mariah Carey.

Grande's 2016 album "Dangerous Woman" is a pop and R&B/hip-hop creation, with Swedish mega producer Max Martin helping to realize its snappy sheen. You've probably heard the slinky and sultry title track on the radio. Not everyone can go big, but Grande was made for it.

Ariana Grande plays at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $59.95 to $129.95. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.