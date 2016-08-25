Eclectic Arc Iris At Cafe Nine

Arc Isis is the project that the Low Anthem's Jocie Adams started after leaving that band. It's similarly brooding chamber-folk, but with a willingness to delve into beats and layered synthetic touches.

Arc Iris just released its second full-length, "Moon Saloon," in August. The band continues to push into ambitious directions, with string sections, brass, banjo, a vocal chorus, elaborate arrangements, and cascading background textures. Fans of the move toward larger more orchestral settings that Joanna Newsom made on her second full-length will appreciate what Adams is up to. Or, going back further, those who enjoy the lush layering of the Free Design will be ready for Arc Iris.

This is art music that happens to be steeped in soft pop, glam, contemporary classical, Tropicalia and Broadway. It might be played in a rock club, but Adams is piecing together elements from all kind of traditions. It makes sense that Adams and her crew have worked on a ballet; Arc Iris makes complex music with rich narrative and visual storytelling potential.

Arc Iris plays at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12. 203-789-8281 and cafenine.com.