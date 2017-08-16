Anthony Hamilton At Foxwoods

Soul singer Anthony Hamilton got one of his breaks as a backup singer on D'Angelo's "Voodoo" tour. He has a rich voice that can go velvety and deep, or up into declamatory heights or sweet falsetto peaks.

Hamilton has an inspirational strain to his music, with songs like "Never Letting Go" and "Amen" off his 2016 record "What I'm Feelin'" offering a lot of praise for the joys of love and romance. Fans of Stevie Wonder will relate to Hamilton's warmth and positivity. Hamilton radiates gratitude on his most recent recording, and has mellowed a bit since his 2003 record "Comin' From Where I'm From," which was a kind of funky soul tribute to his North Carolina roots, including the hooky "Cornbread, Fish and Collard Greens."

See Anthony Hamilton at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. $58 and up. foxwoods.com.