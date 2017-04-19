Anthony Braxton Septet At Firehouse 12

Anthony Braxton, 71, has retired from his position in the music department at Wesleyan, where he taught music and composition for decades. That has freed the noted composer and improviser to focus a little more on his ambitious writing projects, which include the completion of a multi-part opera cycle.

Braxton's influence on a younger generation of players, composers and improvisers is profound, with such artists as Mary Halvorson, Steve Lehman, Chris Dingman, Noel Akchote and Tyshawn Sorey all taking inspiration from him in one way or another.

Braxton's scores — which often use his own system of notation and graphical cues — have recently been included in gallery shows and exhibits to showcase the linkage between the visual and the musical. Creative musicians, jazz composers and others have long sought a way to blend free improvisation, allowing soloists to fully showcase their own talents and perspectives while retaining a sense of deep structure.

Braxton seems to have struck on an approach that brings radical freedom and complex order together. Braxton's music is always challenging and thoroughly enveloping, sometimes the sounds seem to take almost take physical shape in the room while his ensembles play. This will be a rare chance to see Braxton perform in the U.S. this year.

The Anthony Braxton Septet stops at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, Saturday, April 29, at 8:30 (sold out) and 10 p.m. $25. 203-785-0468 and firehouse12.com.