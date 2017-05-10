Indie Pop's Andy Shauf To Play Cafe Nine

Canadian singer/songwriter Andy Shauf and his band just had a bunch of their gear stolen while out on tour earlier this month.

Shauf, who is from Saskatchewan, has a distinctive voice, and his songs already have a super-slow and down-but-beautiful vibe, like Belle and Sebastian teaming up with America. One worries that the theft of valuable and hard-to-find pedals and guitars might be enough to send the already fragile-sounding singer into an emotional tailspin.

Music fans of every stripe should go out and support this talented singer. It's sometimes depressing to lug your gear from van to club and back again, logging highway miles for not a lot of money and not a lot of glory, but it's way more miserable to have your stuff swiped from you. Maybe Shauf can mine the gut-punched feeling for material.

His most recent record, "The Party," is a sort of collection of glimpses from a house party — complete with early guests who make awkward conversation with the hosts before things kick into gear, revelers who sneak out for smokes and conversation on the porch, and a dude who has a little too much and makes an ass of himself. It feels real, keenly observed. There's a lot of space in Shauf's music. It's morphine-drip mellow, but with a kind of stealthy Bacharach-ish sophistication.

Andy Shauf performs at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, May 21, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 to $15, 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.