Amos Lee At The Warner

If you value what people like Adele, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones and Willie Nelson think, then you might want to check out singer and songwriter Amos Lee.

All of those artists are fans of Lee, either having spoken out about their admiration of his work or demonstrated it simply by taking him out with them as an opening act. Lee's music is anchored in roots and folk, but he feathers in a bit of gospel uplift and positivity. Lee was a second-grade teacher briefly before pursuing music. Anybody who does that has got to have a heart.

And the evidence suggests that Lee has soul as well, since there are moments on his very new record, "Spirit," (released in August) where he could be mistaken for Al Green. If you're going to cop someone's style, it's good to make it someone worth emulating like the reverend from Memphis. The secular flip side to Lee's sacred streak might be found in his 2016 single "Vaporize," which could easily be interpreted as a mellow and slightly ominous ode to upscale marijuana-smoking technology.

Amos Lee is at the Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington, Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. $154-$301. 860-489-7180, warnertheatre.org.