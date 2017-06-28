Alicia Olatuja At Wesleyan

Vocalist Alicia Olatuja has played with the greats and for the greats. Olatuja performed for President Obama's second inauguration, and she recently worked with Hammond B3 organ wiz Dr. Lonnie Smith. She also has worked with artists like Chaka Kahn and Christian McBride.

Olatuja, originally from St. Louis, has been keeping her voice active in the words of opera, classical, gospel and jazz. In a fitting homage to an eclectic singer and songwriter, Olatuja was a part of a touring tribute show to Laura Nyro. You can hear Olatuja's interpretive prowess on her 2014 record "Timeless," on which she gently transforms otherwise familiar songs like Michael Jackson's "Human Nature," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Amazing Grace." Olatuja's singing is clear and controlled, yet she has an expressive fluidity and smoothness.

Alicia Olatuja performs at Crowell Concert Hall, on the Wesleyan campus in Middletown, Thursday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28. wesleyan.edu/cfa.