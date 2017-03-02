Confessional Alicia Keys At Mohegan

Alicia Keys seems to have expanded her stature by taking on the role of coach on the TV singing show "The Voice." Keys radiates a positivity and genuine enthusiasm for the singers on the show.

As a performer and songwriter, Keys brings a mix of gospel fervor, soul fire and the brooding touch of classical music into pop music. Her recent album, "Here," demonstrates a poise and confidence, dipping into spoken-word, with hat tips to Nina Simone and others who have melded piano chops with protest and confessional songwriting.

Keys is also outspoken about the corrosive effects of the media and the beauty industry and the ways they manufacture and promote unrealistic and unhealthy physical standards, particularly for young women. She's also embraced progressive politics. She doesn't mind spurring a conversation.

Alicia Keys performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $95 to $155. foxwoods.com.