Tuvan Folk's Alash At Cafe Nine

Rock clubs are special places because, depending on the night, you can go hear noisy punk, retro psychedelia, mellow Americana, twangy country, folk, dance-friendly funk and soul, inspired hip-hop, and a ton more. But it's rare to get the chance to see and hear traditional Tuvan folk music at a rock club, with the clank of pint glasses heard as singers make that otherworldly combination of low growling and high whistling that traditional throat singers somehow coax from their vocal cords.

Alash, an award-winning trio, is named after a river that flows through the tiny republic of Tuva, which borders Mongolia. All of the musicians have been playing and studying traditional Tuvan music since childhood. The music values complex layers of sound, texture and harmonies. The throat singers are famous for accentuating overtones with their voices so that listeners can sometimes hear two, three or four distinct pitches coming from one singer simultaneously. The members of Alash play traditional instruments as well. The drone and scrape of some Tuvan music can sound avant-garde to Western ears. Others might draw connections to such distinctive blues singers as Blind Willie Johnson or Charley Patton. Some have compared the sound to something like a human bagpipe.

The link between American blues music and Tuvan music was explored in the film "Genghis Blues," which featured the blind American singer and songwriter Paul Pena, who became an expert in throat singing from listening to recordings and practicing. Fans of hard-to-come-by musical encounters should be sure to get to this show, which is bound to be captivating in such an intimate setting.

Alash performs at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Thursday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.