Alabama, Dwight Yoakam At The Webster

If you listen to Alabama's big 1983 hit "Dixieland Delight," you can hear hints of jazz in some of the chords, but before that you get a taste of sugary vocal harmonies, as much CSN as anything. And there's a weird, slightly Broadway double-time ending. It's jam-packed with musical details, galloping woodblock percussion, fiddle and more. But the lyrics basically set the template for a lot of country that came in the last 30 years: It's about driving around the South with a girl, enjoying the animals, the open air and a little romance.

Over the years, Alabama has done Christmas albums, records of gospel and hymns, bits of cornpone comedy and a release in conjunction with the Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants and stores. The band has blended Southern rock and classic country, praise music, touches of disco and pop.

Alabama paid their dues playing as a bar band in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the early '70s. The band released its 23rd studio album, Southern Drawl, in 2015. Before there was Garth Brooks and before there was Taylor Swift there was Alabama, a band that gets justly credited with broadening the appeal of country music and moving the genre into the mainstream.

Also on the bill is the excellent Dwight Yoakam, a honky-tonk revivalist, purveyor of the twangy Bakersfield sound and an actor.

Alabama performs at Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main St., Bridgeport, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. $41 and up, 203-345-2300, websterbankarena.com.