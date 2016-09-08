Against Me At College Street

Against Me! releases its new record "Shape Shift With Me" on Friday, Sept. 16, and two days later the Florida punk band plays New Haven.

One can't talk about Against Me! without talking about the band's singer and frontwoman Laura Jane Grace, who came out as transgender four years ago with its last studio record: "Transgender Dysphoria Blues."

This is the band's first studio record since that time, and it seems as though Grace has settled into her skin a little more. The tunes are less angst-ridden. This is a love record. Grace has said that the material on the record was written with a greater spirit of openness and collaboration than the band's previous albums.

In addition to the new record, Grace has also written an autobiography chronicling her coming out as transgender, about her struggles leading up to the announcement and her transition as well as on her life since then.

Against Me! plays at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. collegestreetmusichall.com.