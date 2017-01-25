Joyous Afro-Semitic Experience To Play Baby Grand Jazz Series

Connecticut's Afro-Semitic Experience fuses gospel, jazz, Afro-Cuban orisha chants, West African drumming, Jewish liturgical music and other traditions into a very American, multi-ethnic, melting-pot situation. It's heavy on the sacred.

But there's a joyousness to this praise music, rooted in ecstatic communion with the divine, and a welcome reminder that dance can be a form of communal devotion. The cross-currents and points of connection between John Coltrane, klezmer, Mahalia Jackson, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Dixieland, bata drumming, hard bop and cantorial singing are there to be teased out and accentuated in this music.

The band was co-founded by African-American pianist Warren Byrd and Jewish-American bassist Chevan in 1998. The diasporic action is dynamic and vital in this band. The project is a musical celebration of the concepts of tradition, community, peace, dignity and proper veneration of the holy. It's also a musical tribute to centuries of displacement, hardship, creativity and defiant endurance.

Afro-Semitic Experience plays the Baby Grand Jazz series at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. Free. hplct.org.