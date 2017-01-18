No Topic, From Meaningful To Mundane, Is Taboo For Aesop Rock

There are few rappers on a level with Aesop Rock. It's not just about the content delivered by the cerebral rapper, it's how he lays it down.

Rock, aka Ian Bavitz, paints vivid pictures with his rhymes, which range from deep and meaningful to mundane.

A catchy example of the latter is "Kirby," which is from his latest album, the spirited "The Impossible Kid." The quirky cut was inspired by Bavitz's fussy cat's eating habits.

"I found my cat interesting," Bavitz said while calling from Baltimore. "It was a passionate subject and I hadn't heard it done much."

That's part of the appeal of Aesop Rock. The material from Bavitz' life is left of center. Bavitz, 40, can write a song about anything. There's always something going on in his world and the prolific Bavitz turns it into music filled with off-kilter, funky beats.

"I have this compulsion to write this stuff," Bavitz said. "I don't really feel like I have a choice. I like to make stuff and I try to stay busy. I don't look at it like I'm good. I look at it like I enjoy doing it so I go for it."

No topic is taboo. That's so even with family matters, which is a subject that's addressed often throughout "The Impossible Kid." "Blood Sandwich" gets to the heart of the matter.

"My brothers each reacted differently to 'Blood Sandwich,'" Bavitz said. "It's a very specific type of odd feeling when there's a song written about you. People react to it differently."

But their potential reaction never stopped Bavitz. "You have to write about what's inside you," Bavitz said. "If I have to get something out, I'll do it."

The Long Island native has always been a solitary type. Even though he lives in Oregon, which is a bastion for communal artists, Bavitz is happiest alone.

"I don't really engage much in the creative community," Bavitz said. "I just kind of keep to myself and do my work. But I think my music is more affected by other aspects of what's happening in my personal life, wherever it may be unfolding at the time. But it's been a good thing being there (in Portland). It's kept things fresh and I think it's good to be out of your safety zone."

Bavitz is comfortable as an outsider. "Dorks," an off-the-wall cut from "The Impossible Kid," is an example of how white and nerdy the rapper can be.

"I'm not trying to be anybody else," Bavitz said. "I'm just trying to be me."

Being Bavitz is living on the periphery. "That's how I like it," Bavitz said. "I get on my skateboard, draw crappy pictures. I made a job out of what I did for fun. I try to remind myself of that as often as I can. I try to keep the fun parts fun."

The restless recording artist isn't sure what he'll create next or where he will reside. Bavitz admits that he misses the Northeastern corridor and is looking forward to his date Jan. 23 at Toad's Place. "Connecticut has been nice to me," Bavitz said.

The future is uncertain for Bavitz, however, who will also perform Jan. 25 at Pearl Street in Northampton, Mass. "I put money on an apartment (in New York City) back there but it fell through," Bavitz said. "Ultimately I feel pretty displaced at this point and kind of homeless. I'm not really sure where my next move will be. I've always got the itch to just leave the country and everything. So who knows what will happen next?"

