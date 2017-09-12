2CELLOS Of 'Despacito' Fame To Perform At The Oakdale

It's the perfect formula for classical/rock crossover success: two charismatic virtuosos, the most recognizable music on the planet, and a killer orchestra. 2CELLOS — Croatian cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser — plays AC/DC with Angus Young's kinetic energy (91 million YouTube viewers can't be wrong), Guns N' Roses at triple-speed, U2 with lyrical grace and "Despacito" better than Bieber.

With the March release of "Score," the group's latest recorded effort, Sulic and Hauser added 14 popular TV and movie themes, including "Games of Thrones Medley," "My Heart Will Go On" (c'mon, give it a shot) and the Love Theme from "The Godfather."

2CELLOS arrives at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Friday, Sept. 15, backed by the formidable London Symphony Orchestra. Šulić answered CTNOW's questions via email from Croatia.

Q: Let's talk about "Game of Thrones." Why choose that particular theme to arrange? Are you fans of the series? How do audiences respond?

A: It's such an amazing show and everybody must be a fan of it as the crowd love it when we play it at our shows! We chose to do this medley along with the rest of the songs on the album because it's such an epic piece of music.

Q: "Despacito" earned 12.5 million views on YouTube. Did you ever imagine reaching that large an audience with your take? Why do you feel that song itself is such a cultural phenomenon?

A: Anything is possible with YouTube! We only recorded this for a bit of fun to start with and the tune was No. 1 everywhere, but we were amazed at how quickly our arrangement and video became so popular! It's amazing that the whole world can enjoy Latin music with Spanish lyrics, and we as 2CELLOS have the same aim of bringing new styles of music to wider audiences.

Q: What attracted you to arrange certain pieces for "Score?" What criteria did you use? Were there any you tried out that didn't make the final cut?

A: Film scores are some of the most beautiful pieces of music in the world. They bring so much more emotion to a picture. This is why we chose to celebrate this with an album of some of our favourite pieces of this genre. We had so many favourites that some did get left off this album… maybe they will get used in the future! We were lucky enough to have recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, and we are also touring with a live orchestra to make our performances epic!

Q: What's in the works for 2CELLOS when this tour wraps up? Are there plans for a follow-up album to "Score?" Too early for that?

A: After this tour, we will be touring Europe, returning to the U.S. and playing shows in Canada before putting another album out. But we are always considering ideas and making arrangements, so who knows what the future holds.

2CELLOS performs at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $129. oakdale.com