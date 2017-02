Everyone’s lucky at Foxwood’s 25th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The casino will be celebrating the milestone with a ceremony, entertainment and cake at 2 p.m.; raffles and giveaways throughout the day and two free concerts in the evening — pop star Kesha in the Grand Theater at 7 p.m. and Motown legend Smokey Robinson in the Fox Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are first come, first served, and guests can line up at box offices starting at noon for free show tickets.