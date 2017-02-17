Yale Film Series Honors Humberto Solás

The Latino and Iberian Film Festival at Yale, a long-running series of films from Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries, will focus on Cuba in March, with a series focusing on Cuban auteur Humberto Solás.

Each film will be followed by a Q&A with Carlos Barba Salva, who worked with Solás and made a documentary about Solás after the legendary director died. Admission is free to all screenings, which are sponsored by the school’s Council on Latin American and Iberian Studies, Ezra Stiles College and The Cuban Coalition.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. with “Lucia,” Solás’ 1968 drama about the history of Cuba in three eras. Each story is told from the perspective of a woman named Lucia. The screening will be at Loria Center Auditorium, room 250, 190 York St. in New Haven.

The second film, on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. is “Miel Para Oshun” (“Honey for Oshun”), Solás’ 2001 comedy about a man on a crazy road trip looking for his mother. It will be at Loria.

“Barrio Cuba,” Solás’ 2005 drama about life in a barrio, will be shown Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Loria.

Salva’s 2014 documentary, “Humberto,” will be shown Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at Luce Hall Auditorium, 34 Hillhouse Ave. in New Haven.

The series closes with a work in progress, a film inspired by Cuban poet Rafael Alcides. It will be shown Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Loria. A short film, “El niño,” will be shown as well. Information here.