Avon Library Hosts Series Of WWI Films

The United Stated entered World War I on April 6, 1917. In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of that historic landmark, the Avon library, 281 Country Club Road, will host a five-film series of movies about "the war to end all wars."

All films will be shown on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Admission is free.

The series begins on Jan. 19 with "37 Days: The Story of the Final Weeks Before the Outbreak of World War I," three episodes of a 2014 British miniseries starring Ian McDiarmid and Tim Piggott-Smith. The total running time is 2 hours 39 minutes.

The title on Jan. 26 is "A Farewell to Arms," the 1932 Gary Cooper-Helen Hayes wartime romance based on the novel by Ernest Hemingway.

On Feb. 2, the series continues with "Paths of Glory," the 1957 Kirk Douglas drama about a mutinous French battalion, directed by Stanley Kubrick.

The title on Feb. 9 is "The Lost Battalion," the 2001 action drama starring Rick Schroeder about a battalion trapped behind enemy lines in the Argonne Forest.

The series ends on Feb. 16 with "All Quiet on the Western Front," the 1979 Richard Thomas-Ernest Borgnine adaptation of the Erich Maria Remarque novel about a young soldier's disillusionment. avonctlibrary.info.