Write Stuff: Writers' Weekend, Mishi-maya-gat, Ann Brashares Talk

The sixth annual Writers' Weekend at the Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a keynote talk at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The focus is on writing for young people, to celebrate the publication of "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine" (Doubleday Books for Young Readers, $16.50), a picture book by Philip C. Stead based on a fairy tale Mark Twain created for his daughters.

Local authors will lead sessions on the craft and business of writing, including storytelling techniques, memoir, essays about the self and social issues, mysteries and improving the chances of being published.

Presenters will include Matthew Dicks, Pegi Deitz Shea, Dana Rau, Beth Richards, Jane Haertel, Sarah Merrill, Mary Collins and Bessy Reyna. A playwrights' panel will feature Jacques Lamarre, Betsy Maguire, Tianna Glass-Tripp and Adam Szymkowicz.

Admission is $180; $160 for Twain House members. For $30 more, participants can attend the Tapping Into Twain beer festival on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2xbhToq. Information: marktwainhouse.org or 860-247-0998.

Mishi-maya-gat

The free Mishi-maya-gat Spoken Word & Music Series opens its 12th season Thursday, Sept. 21, in Manchester Community College's performance space, MCC on Main, 903 Main St., Manchester.

Poet Zack Finch and fiction writer Jill Gilbreth will read at 6:30 p.m., followed by music from the Stephen Haynes Quartet, featuring Haynes, cornet; Kyoko Kitamura, voice; Ben Stapp, tuba; and Joe Morris, guitar, at 8 p.m.

Finch's poems and essays on poetry have been widely published, in Columbia Review, Tin House, 88: A Journal of Contemporary Poetry and other journals. Gilbreth's fiction has been published in Ploughshares. Both teach at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. manchestercc.edu/mmg or 860-512-2824.

Authors In Tolland

Charles Monagan, a former editor of Connecticut Magazine and author of "Connecticut Icons: Classic Symbols of the Nutmeg State" (Globe Pequot, $16.95), will give a free talk Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m., at Old Tolland County Jail and Museum at 52 Tolland Green, presented by Tolland Historical Society. Monagan's book is based on his magazine columns from 2001 to 2005 about places, natural features, buildings, food and more that are characteristically "Connecticut."

On Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. at Tolland Public Library, 21 Tolland Green, author Caragh M. O'Brien will give a free talk about her latest Young Adult book, "The Keep of Ages," the final in the "Vault of Dreamers" trilogy. The talk by the Mansfield resident and former English teacher at Tolland High School will begin the eighth year of Tolland Public Library Foundation's Eaton-Dimock-King Authors Series. "The Keep of Ages" combines mystery, science fiction and psychological thriller elements in a tale of a teenage heroine. O'Brien also is the author of the "Birthmarked" trilogy.

Registration is required: 860-871-3620 or tolland.org/library.

Authors At R.J. Julia

A panel of Young Adult authors will give a free presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. All events require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

The panelists include Ann Brashares, author of the bestselling "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" series, "The Here and Now, (Delacorte Press" $18.99) and other books. Also speaking are Emily Lockhart, who wrote the bestseller "We Were Liars" ( Delacorte Press, $18.99) and other novels, including the "Ruby Oliver" Quartet; Julie Buxbaum, author of the bestseller "Tell Me Three Things"( Delacorte Press, $17.99) and other books; Kara Thomas, author of 'The Darkest Corners" (Delacorte Press, $17.99) other books; and Jennifer E. Smith, author of seven novels for young adults.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the bookstore, Juliana Gray will give a free talk about her new novel, "A Strange Scottish Shore" (Berkley Books, $16), in which a puzzling artifact that is said to belong to a selkie who married a laird leads to a mystery. Juliana Gray is a pseudonym for Connecticut author Beatriz Williams, who has published several bestselling novels.

Irish author Sebastian Barry, whose latest is "Days Without End" (Penguin, $16), will give a free talk at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Wesleyan R.J. Julia Bookstore, 413 Main St., Middletown. The novel, which chronicles the adventures of a 19th-century Irish immigrant who fights in the Indian Wars and the Civil War, won the Costa Novel Award. wesleyan.edu/rjjuliabookstore or 860-685-3939.

Bank Square Books

On Tuesday, Sept.19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St, Mystic, will present a free program about historical fiction. Two Cuban-American authors, Chantel Acevedo and Armando Lucas Correa, will discuss their latest novels, her "The Living Infinite" (Europa Editions, $17), based on the real life of 19th-century Spanish princess Eulalia, and his "The German Girl" (Washington Square Press, $16), about a 12-year-old who flees Nazi Germany but finds her expected asylum is an illusion. Born in Miami to Cuban parents, Acevedo is the author of award-winning books and an associate professor of English at the University of Miami. Prize-winning author and journalist Correa is editor-in-chief of People en Espanol, the top-selling U.S. Hispanic magazine. banksquarebooks.com.

Bank Square Books will host appearances by Southern cooking expert Paula Deen on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. Her latest cookbook is "At The Southern Table with Paula Deen" (Paula Deen Ventures, $28.95). There will be a photo session at noon, admission $30, which includes a pre-signed copy. At The Cabaret Theatre at 4 p.m., a $70 ticket includes a cooking demonstration, discussion with Paula, selfies, samples of featured recipes and a pre-signed copy. Information about photo rules and tickets: banksquarebooks.com/paula-deen.