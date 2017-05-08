'Women Who Kill' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio's monthly Second Thursdays series of LGBT-themed movies returns this week with "Women Who Kill."

The lesbian horror satire tells the story of Morgan and Jean, two women who have a popular podcast in which they interview incarcerated female serial killers. The action heats up when a serial killer on the outside takes an interest in them. It will be shown May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Also at Cinestudio this week is "Obsession," a National Theatre Live production starring Jude Law. The stage play, based on the 1943 film noir "Obsession," is about a murder plot. "Obsession" will be shown May 11 at 2 p.m. and on May 14 at 1 p.m.

Cinestudio is at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. cinestudio.org.