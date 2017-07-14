LGBT Doc 'Wildness' In Stamford

The Ferguson Library, One Public Library Plaza in Stamford, will screen the LGBT documentary "Wildness" on Tuesday, July 25, in an event sponsored by Franklin Street Works. The screening is a complement to Franklin Street's current exhibit "The Work of Love, The Queer of Labor," which will be on view at the 41 Franklin St. venue until Aug. 27.

Wu Tsang's 2012 film chronicles the Silver Platter, an underground Los Angeles bar that has been home to the city's Hispanic LGBTQ immigrant community since 1963.

The screening is at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion. A pre-screening wine reception at Franklin Street Works will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free to both the reception and screening. franklinstreetworks.org.