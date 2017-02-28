'The High School That Rocked!' Doc About Westport's Staples High

From 1966 to 1968, Staples High in Westport pulled off what would seem to be impossible: Students lured the Doors, Cream, Sly & the Family Stone, the Rascals, the Animals, the Yardbirds and other top-name performers to perform live shows on campus.

A short documentary about that extraordinary concert series — "The High School That Rocked!" — will be shown on March 8 at Bethel Cinema in Bethel.

Fred Cantor of Westport, who graduated from Staples High in 1971 and recently retired from his career as an attorney, produced the 27-minute film. It tells the story of two students who teamed up to bring the bands to Staples.

"Dick Sandhaus ran for junior-class president. His big campaign promise was that he was going to have the best junior prom ever and would make it free. Then he won and he said, 'How am I going to pull this off?'" Cantor said in a phone interview. "He got the idea, 'Why not put on a rock concert?'"

With fellow student Paul Gambaccini, Sandhaus pitched the idea to the board of education, got some funding and began cold-calling talent agencies in New York using the Yellow Pages. Sandhaus befriended one agent, who helped him book the Beau Brummels for the first concert. Sandhaus and Gambaccini had to plead with local youth bands to loan their sound equipment. That concert played in the school's auditorium went smoothly and sold out, so the agent who befriended Sandhaus was receptive to booking other bands.

The documentary tells charming stories about the bands' activities in Westport. A local family had The Animals over for dinner, serving them cheeseburgers and tea, until Eric Burdon asked for gin. Pre-fame Steven Tyler — who still called himself Steven Tallarico — opened for the Yardbirds. A group of local ninth-graders were the opening act for The Doors, who performed four days after appearing on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

Two schoolgirls baked a cake for the Rascals, who dedicated the concert to them. Another schoolgirl chased Jim Morrison to his limo and touched his face. A couple of local drummers reminisce about the Cream concert, recalling being mesmerized by Ginger Baker and never mentioning Eric Clapton, on stage beside him.

Eric Burdon Ellen Sandhaus/Courtesy Fred Cantor Eric Burdon of The Animals sings at Staples High in Westport. Eric Burdon of The Animals sings at Staples High in Westport. (Ellen Sandhaus/Courtesy Fred Cantor)

Curiously, Cantor didn't go to any of the concerts. " My parents were a bit on the strict side about my going out. My two closest friends' parents were the same way. None of us went to the concerts," he said. "This film was an act of atonement on my part, trying to make up for the fact that I didn't go."

The last legendary rocker to perform at Staples High was Phil Ochs. Cantor said that the music landscape changed.

"At the time all this was happening at Staples, bands by and large were not playing in really big venues. The Beatles played in stadiums when they toured but that was an anomaly. A lot of bands weren't touring, period. What changed was that some agents realized that there was more of a market than people realized," he said. "The Fillmore East opened in 1968 with a capacity of 2,500 and the new Madison Square Garden opened. All of a sudden bands saw the prospect of playing in large venues and collecting a lot more money.

"Staples was still getting bands to come, but bands like Cream or the Doors, those days were over by and large."

THE HIGH SCHOOL THAT ROCKED! will be shown at the Bethel Cinema at 269 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, on March 8 as part of a two-film program that begins at 7 p.m. The other film is the documentary "My Name is Joan," directed by Margaret Costa of Norwalk. It tells the story of illegal adoptions of Irish children, which took place for decades. bethelcinema.com.