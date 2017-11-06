1953 'Titantic' Showing At Wadsworth Atheneum

Everybody's seen the movie "Titanic." But not everybody has seen this "Titanic."

Barbara Stanwyck and Clifton Webb, who starred in the 1953 version, play an unhappily married couple dealing with their issues while on board the doomed ocean liner. The film won an Oscar for best original screenplay, for Charles Brackett, Walter Reisch and Richard L. Breen.

"Titanic" is shown on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford. The screening is part of the museum's "Where in the World is J.P. Morgan?" film series, which focuses on places around the world where the legendary financier lived, worked and collected art. The White Star Line, the shipping company that operated Titanic, was part of the International Mercantile Marine Company owned by Morgan.

Before the screening, there is a reception is at 1 p.m., and a talk at 2 p.m. with ocean explorer David Gallo.

Admission is $25, $20 for members, which includes admission to the museum. thewadsworth.org.